Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $715.69 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,266,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $715,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,086 shares of company stock worth $26,430,884 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $187.22 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $177.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.41 and a beta of 1.69.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

