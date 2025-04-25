Syon Capital LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Up 1.7 %

MAS opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.