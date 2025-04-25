OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Cummins by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

