2,662 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

