Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $223.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

