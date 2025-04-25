BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,270,000 after purchasing an additional 847,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $44,735,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

