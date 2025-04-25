Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.710-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.870-2.940 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.22.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.69. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,009 shares of company stock worth $14,407,381 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boston Scientific stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.