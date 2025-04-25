8,614 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $78,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,715.98. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at $249,590,061.20. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,213,131 shares of company stock valued at $300,179,370. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

