8,614 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Airbnb
In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $78,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,715.98. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at $249,590,061.20. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,213,131 shares of company stock valued at $300,179,370. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb
Airbnb Price Performance
ABNB opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Stocks Presenting Generational Buying Opportunities
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Uncertainty for Defense Stocks Creates Opportunity for Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Lowe’s Pro Segment Boost: $1.3B Deal May Fuel Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.