iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IJH opened at $56.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

