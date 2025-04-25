New Vernon Investment Management LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 0.5% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2,262.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,882,000 after buying an additional 249,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $35,253,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total transaction of $1,305,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,922.70. This represents a 23.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,613. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $265.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.15. The company has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

