Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,267,000 after purchasing an additional 273,813 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %

KMB stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

