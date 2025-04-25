Three Seasons Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 46,837 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Western Union by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 190,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Union by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Western Union by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 193,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

