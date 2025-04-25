New Vernon Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $982,994,000 after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $193.57 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.10.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

