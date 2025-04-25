Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is Nebula Research & Development LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

