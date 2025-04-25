Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys 13,225 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. CAVA Group makes up 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $365,209.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,207,330.87. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $187,206.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,118,081.93. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $713,252. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 197.78 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAVA. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on CAVA Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

