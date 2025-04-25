Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

