Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Buys 895 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

