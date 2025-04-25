Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $170.21 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $170,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $424.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $417.12 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.95 and a 200-day moving average of $536.14.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

