Topsail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,114,000. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 10.1% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Topsail Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cincinnati Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

