GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $197.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.61.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

