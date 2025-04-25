Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $13.37 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 8.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.63.

Shares of IT opened at $418.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.05 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.79 and a 200-day moving average of $489.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

