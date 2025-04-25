Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IEFA opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

