Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 71.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Diageo by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.