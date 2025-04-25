Arnhold LLC Sells 54,767 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arnhold LLC reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,767 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,028,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,883,000 after purchasing an additional 185,747 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

