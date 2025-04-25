Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Boosted by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises 0.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

