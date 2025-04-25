Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

