Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

