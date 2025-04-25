Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

