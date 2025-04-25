Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $281.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

