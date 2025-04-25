Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

Pfizer has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pfizer stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

