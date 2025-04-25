MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,952 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MasTec by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.17 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 1.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

