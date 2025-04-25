Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 2,800 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $36,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,160,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,848,169,000 after buying an additional 150,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,187,000 after acquiring an additional 212,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $187.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

