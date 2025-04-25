Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 227,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 134,336 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 53,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.49 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

