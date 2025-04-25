Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $545.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.85 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

