S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,091,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,384.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,718,000 after acquiring an additional 270,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $481.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

