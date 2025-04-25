Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,646 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $100,658,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trade Desk from $132.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

