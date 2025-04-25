Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $655.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.68, for a total transaction of $14,508,376.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,234.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,068 shares of company stock worth $214,968,924. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $533.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

