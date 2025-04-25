Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,164 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Oshkosh accounts for 1.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

