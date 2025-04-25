Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 163,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 741,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 569,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 324,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.