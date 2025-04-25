Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 53,155 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 503.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

