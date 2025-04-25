Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $259.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

