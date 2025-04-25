Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 97,353 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,353 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.52% of HCA Healthcare worth $392,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $18,044,000. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $341.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

