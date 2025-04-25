What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for WAL Q2 Earnings?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 417,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

