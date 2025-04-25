Cfra Research Upgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to “Hold”

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cfra Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.37.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $347,903,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $142,838,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,303,000 after buying an additional 1,942,573 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 700.5% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after buying an additional 1,844,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,196,000 after buying an additional 1,480,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

