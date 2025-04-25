Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,633 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $65,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Textron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $94.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

