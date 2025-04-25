Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 30,777 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Intel Trading Up 4.4 %

INTC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.