Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 4.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,418,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,429,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total value of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,513.85. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 1.0 %

EQIX opened at $817.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $837.08 and its 200-day moving average is $895.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.