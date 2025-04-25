Pingora Partners LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pingora Partners LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

