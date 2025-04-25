Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,767 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 4.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $23,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $68.40 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,010.53%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

