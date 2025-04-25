Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 286,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,000. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 2.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

KRC opened at $32.59 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $99,153.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

